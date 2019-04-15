PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

PBF stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.36. 22,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $53.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.96%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $750,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,990,679.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,238,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,448,000 after acquiring an additional 429,226 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PBF Energy by 68.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,637,000 after purchasing an additional 421,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 47.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

