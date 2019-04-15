PB Bancorp Inc (PBBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of PB Bancorp stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.34. PB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter. PB Bancorp had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 5.03%.

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

