Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Market Capitalization Tops $109.62 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. Paxos Standard Token has a total market capitalization of $109.62 million and $86.08 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00019939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. Over the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00379338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.01196738 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00211469 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001540 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 109,733,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,414,375 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

