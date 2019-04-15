Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Stake Decreased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,452 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 933.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 906,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 819,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.34. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $795.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.10 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTEN. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Stake Decreased by Jane Street Group LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/patterson-uti-energy-inc-pten-stake-decreased-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.