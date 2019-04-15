Partners Value Investments Inc (CVE:PVF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$44.10 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Partners Value Investments (PVF) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.10” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/partners-value-investments-pvf-sets-new-1-year-high-at-44-10.html.

Partners Value Investments Company Profile (CVE:PVF)

Partners Value Investments Inc, formerly Partners Value Fund Inc, is a Canada-based investment company. The Company’s investment is an ownership interest in over 86 million Class A Limited Voting Shares (Brookfield shares) of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (Brookfield). Brookfield provides management and administration services to the Company.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Value Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Value Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.