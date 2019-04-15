Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Insider Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) insider Colin Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Colin Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Colin Roberts sold 3,500 shares of Parsley Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $65,555.00.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PE shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parsley Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 64.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

