Parkgene Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $248,480.00 and approximately $20,217.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00382196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.01205687 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00212818 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001565 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

