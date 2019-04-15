Parallel Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Position in General Electric (GE)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Argus upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Vertical Research upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

