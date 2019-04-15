Paragon Capital Management LLC Invests $50,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Stock

Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.62. 563,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,434. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $113.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

