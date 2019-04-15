Paragon Capital Management LLC Invests $122,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 607 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE LVS traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $66.53. 2,573,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.40. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 17.58%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paragon Capital Management LLC Invests $122,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/paragon-capital-management-llc-invests-122000-in-las-vegas-sands-corp-lvs.html.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.