Paragon Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG)

Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure accounts for approximately 1.8% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,209,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,516,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 606,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 68,224 shares during the period. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TYG traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $23.77. 203,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,185. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

