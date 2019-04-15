Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $13.26 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of -0.13.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $25,283,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,465,000 after buying an additional 1,613,344 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,850,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,616,000 after buying an additional 1,606,978 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,503,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,548,000 after buying an additional 1,592,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,421,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,358,000 after buying an additional 1,106,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

