Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bemis were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bemis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,177,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,043,000 after acquiring an additional 50,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bemis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,177,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,043,000 after acquiring an additional 50,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bemis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,281,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,125,000 after acquiring an additional 268,547 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bemis by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,536,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,443,000 after acquiring an additional 551,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bemis by 4,490.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,646,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,294 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.66. 624,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,931. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bemis Company, Inc. has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $56.98.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Bemis had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bemis in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bemis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bemis from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bemis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products.

