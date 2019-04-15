Pakcoin (PAK) Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $163,498.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00014199 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000092 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pakcoin Profile

Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

