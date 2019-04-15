Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.84 Million in M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Stock

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in M&T Bank by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in M&T Bank by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB stock opened at $167.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $188.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

In other news, CFO Darren J. King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $1,645,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $865,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,416.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,766 shares of company stock worth $2,977,668 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTB. UBS Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.84 Million in M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/pacer-advisors-inc-invests-1-84-million-in-mt-bank-co-mtb-stock.html.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.