Own (CHX) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. Own has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and $1.98 million worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Own has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Own token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00003403 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00382297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.01172968 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00211989 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00001561 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Own Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,323,117 tokens. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official website is weown.com

Own Token Trading

Own can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

