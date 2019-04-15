Orion Group (ORN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.64

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.
ORN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.09.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Orion Group by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Orion Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Orion Group Company Profile (NYSE:ORN)
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
