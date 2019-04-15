Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stake Boosted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Oracle by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 54,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 236,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 154,500 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,209 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 23,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 21,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oracle to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

ORCL opened at $54.50 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $21,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,612,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $6,605,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock worth $95,371,438. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

