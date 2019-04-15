Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Bought by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Oracle by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 54,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 236,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 154,500 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,209 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 21,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.69 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $54.50 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $222.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $180,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $6,605,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock worth $95,371,438 in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

