Opus Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Opus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Opus has a total market capitalization of $512,599.00 and $303.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00377563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.01225508 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00216066 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001564 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005933 BTC.

About Opus

Opus’ launch date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

