Opus Bank (OPB) & Bancolombia (CIB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Opus Bank and Bancolombia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opus Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bancolombia 1 2 1 0 2.00

Opus Bank currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.54%. Given Opus Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Opus Bank is more favorable than Bancolombia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Opus Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Bancolombia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Opus Bank has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancolombia has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Opus Bank and Bancolombia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opus Bank 10.74% 4.79% 0.66% Bancolombia 13.80% 8.93% 1.06%

Dividends

Opus Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Opus Bank pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Opus Bank has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Bancolombia has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Opus Bank and Bancolombia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opus Bank $287.83 million 2.55 $30.31 million $1.28 16.72 Bancolombia $6.18 billion 2.09 $797.66 million N/A N/A

Bancolombia has higher revenue and earnings than Opus Bank.

Summary

Bancolombia beats Opus Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. The company also offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement. In addition, it provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and treasury, cash management, and depository solutions. As of January 28, 2019, it operated 47 banking offices, including 28 in California, 16 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products. Further, the company provides investment banking services comprising project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, merger and acquisition, restructurings, and structured corporate lending; trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody, and corporate trust; digital banking and revolving credit facility services. Additionally, it is involved in transportation, real estate brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, advertising and marketing, and outsourcing activities. The company operates 1,153 branches, 10,349 banking correspondents, and 590 mobile service spots; 227 kiosks; and 5,630 automatic teller machines. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

