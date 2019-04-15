Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Stake Lowered by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 137,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,660,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after buying an additional 614,442 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the third quarter worth $2,362,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPK opened at $2.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.88. Opko Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.05 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPK. Zacks Investment Research cut Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Opko Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,929.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,455,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,662,970.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 748,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,280. Insiders own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

