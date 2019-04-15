Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 50,096 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 123,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OIS shares. ValuEngine cut Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Oil States International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.21 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

In related news, VP Philip Scott Moses sold 6,583 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $121,851.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.67 and a beta of 2.32. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

