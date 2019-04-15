Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (OAK) Holdings Boosted by Steinberg Global Asset Management

Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OAK. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 534.5% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 1,545.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $352,187.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 147,938 shares of company stock valued at $675,376.

Shares of NYSE OAK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,786. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $290.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OAK. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

