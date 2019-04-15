NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,293 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $58,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,029 shares of company stock worth $3,678,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.46.

NVDA traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,088,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

