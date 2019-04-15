California congressman Devin Nunes has been having a network company for $150 million, so saying it engaged in”character assassination” with a 2018 story that connected him to a yacht in which prostitution allegedly happened.

Nunes stated that McClatchy mentioned a 2018 report from The Fresno Bee paper in Fresno, California, also appeared to spread information.

The report detailed a 2016 lawsuit filed by an employee of a winery in which Nunes includes a partnership bet. This winery auctioned an outing that the worker alleged’s arm involved cocaine use and prostitution.

The news report did not claim he was included in the event or that Nunes was on the yacht.

The lawsuit said Nunes wasn’t around the yacht.

Nunes was in a feud with The Fresno Bee. Before last year’s general electionhe sent a thick mailer calling the newspaper a”propaganda machine.”

“In article after article, McClatchy and its reporters exhibited an international hatred for Nunes, spite, ill-will along with the aim to hurt Nunes and impugn his character,” the complaint says.

McClatchy spokeswoman Jeanne Segal said Nunes’ litigation is”wholly without merit” and that it stands by the reporting of The Fresno Bee. The company has its headquarters in Sacramento, California.

“The litigation reflects a baseless attack on local journalism and a free press,” she explained in a statement issued Tuesday. “In a time when local journalism has been facing more pressing and urgent challenges, the litigation is still an ineffective distraction and a misuse of the judicial procedure.”

Steven Biss, a Charlottesville lawyer who filed the complaint, did not respond to email and phone requests. Nunes’ congressional office did not respond to requests for comment sent by email and telephone.

The congressman faces extreme likelihood of existing with the lawsuit, stated attorney Jeff Robbins, who was appointed by Democratic President Bill Clinton as a delegate to the United Nations Human Rights Commission.

Nunes has to show that the Bee made a false statement regarding him”knowing it was false or in reckless disregard of whether it was true or false,” Robbins said in an interview.

“This is a really tough standard to meet under any circumstances, so Nunes begins in a hole,” he explained.

Last month, Nunes sued Twitter plus a number of its users for more than $250 million, accusing them. The defendants include two unidentified parody accounts, including”Devin Nunes’ Mother” and”Devin Nunes’ Cow.”