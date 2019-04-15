Numeraire Market Cap Reaches $11.68 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $8.66 or 0.00167854 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. Numeraire has a market cap of $11.68 million and approximately $10,448.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00377495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.01254665 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00216515 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001588 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

