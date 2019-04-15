Novartis AG (NVS) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 3.1% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $28,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 132,738 shares of Novartis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $281,404.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 810,493 shares of company stock worth $1,001,401. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.96. 2,560,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,946. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $189.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

