Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) Stake Raised by Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Northwest Natural comprises approximately 2.4% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,508,000 after purchasing an additional 99,472 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

In related news, Director Tod R. Hamachek sold 600 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $39,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori L. Russell sold 3,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $226,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,347 over the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

