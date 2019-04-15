Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NRE) Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Northstar Realty Europe were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 11.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Northstar Realty Europe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Northstar Realty Europe stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. Northstar Realty Europe Corp has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Northstar Realty Europe had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 168.54%. The business had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northstar Realty Europe Corp will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

Northstar Realty Europe Profile

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

