Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,459 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Northfield Bancorp worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 48,257 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $73,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth J. Doherty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $335,240. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NFBK opened at $14.52 on Monday. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

