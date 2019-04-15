Northern Trust (NTRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut Northern Trust from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $89.93 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.45.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $94.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,444,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,577,366,000 after purchasing an additional 517,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,047,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,174,248,000 after purchasing an additional 204,918 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,211,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $686,358,000 after purchasing an additional 347,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,206,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,809,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $569,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

