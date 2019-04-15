Northern Trust Corp Has $8.73 Million Stake in TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,290,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,106 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.96% of TherapeuticsMD worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.06. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 823.71% and a negative return on equity of 127.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TXMD shares. restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Jules A. Musing sold 17,400 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

