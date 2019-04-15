Northern Trust Corp Buys 85,439 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,606,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,126,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,126,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,261,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,391,000 after purchasing an additional 506,828 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,018,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BGCP shares. TheStreet cut BGC Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. BGC Partners’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from BGC Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

In other BGC Partners news, Director Linda A. Bell sold 17,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $101,955.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

