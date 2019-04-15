North American Construction Group (NOA) Given a C$22.50 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has been assigned a C$22.50 target price by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$15.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$16.32 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$6.62 and a 1 year high of C$17.46.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 2,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.75 per share, with a total value of C$31,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,670,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,314,674.75. Also, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 5,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.85, for a total transaction of C$85,935.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,061,364.65. Insiders sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock worth $454,413 in the last ninety days.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.