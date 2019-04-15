North American Construction Group (NOA) Given a C$22.50 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has been assigned a C$22.50 target price by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$15.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.
Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$16.32 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$6.62 and a 1 year high of C$17.46.
About North American Construction Group
North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.
