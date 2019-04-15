Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 5,046,534 Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,046,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,300,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,187,000 after acquiring an additional 181,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 6,346.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,669,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 328.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,007,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 209,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $11.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. Flex Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

