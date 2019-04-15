Norges Bank Invests $39.32 Million in Olin Co. (OLN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,955,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,321,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.17% of Olin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $331,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLN stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Olin had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OLN. ValuEngine lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Nomura lowered Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Olin in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

