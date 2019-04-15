Norges Bank Invests $37.95 Million in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 591,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $37,948,000. Norges Bank owned 0.72% of Dunkin Brands Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 6,312.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,073,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,659,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $491,126,000 after acquiring an additional 406,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 542,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 266,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,317,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,415,000 after acquiring an additional 207,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,317,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,415,000 after acquiring an additional 207,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John L. Clare sold 17,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,181,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNKN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.05.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $75.99 on Monday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

