Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,603,185 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,603,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,547,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 446,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 334,036 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,049,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,997,000 after purchasing an additional 796,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,188,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,348 shares in the last quarter.

AXTA opened at $27.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 309,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $7,906,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,578. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 126,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $3,177,893.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,220,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,034,732 shares of company stock valued at $27,003,936. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

