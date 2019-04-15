NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (NRDBY) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS: NRDBY) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0.1% of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
This is a summary of recent ratings for NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NORDEA Bk AB SW/S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Competitors
|786
|1964
|1668
|81
|2.23
As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.08%. Given NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NORDEA Bk AB SW/S
|29.79%
|9.42%
|0.55%
|NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Competitors
|19.97%
|11.67%
|1.03%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NORDEA Bk AB SW/S
|$13.11 billion
|$3.63 billion
|9.33
|NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Competitors
|$14.05 billion
|$2.68 billion
|13.56
NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NORDEA Bk AB SW/S. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
NORDEA Bk AB SW/S pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 38.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Volatility & Risk
NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
NORDEA Bk AB SW/S rivals beat NORDEA Bk AB SW/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
About NORDEA Bk AB SW/S
Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates. The company also provides business banking services; transaction banking services consisting of cards, trade finance, cash management, and mobile- and ecommerce; and investment credits, working capital, and consumer credits. In addition, it offers a range of financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets products, and securities services; manages customers' assets and provides financial advice to high net worth individuals and institutional investors; and provides a range of pension, endowment, and risk products. Further, the company offers trade finance services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates approximately 450 branches. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
Receive News & Ratings for NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.