Noble Iron (NIR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Shares of Noble Iron Inc (CVE:NIR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market cap of $7.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22.

Noble Iron Inc develops, markets, and sells enterprise asset management software under the Texada Software name in Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers cloud or client-based software applications to manage the equipment ownership lifecycle comprising equipment purchasing, rental and sales transactions, inventory management, and maintenance and depreciation tracking, as well as equipment sales, disposal, and inventory replenishment.

