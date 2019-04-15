Noble Energy (NBL) Shares Gap Up to $26.87

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.74, but opened at $26.87. Noble Energy shares last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 326373 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBL shares. Mizuho raised shares of Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens set a $35.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital set a $39.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 16,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $379,149.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 2,271.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

