Niobio Cash (NBR) One Day Volume Tops $353.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $244,370.00 and $353.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 123,251,466 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

