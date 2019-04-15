Nimiq (NIM) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.09 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $129,879.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,159.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.03230575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.05 or 0.05789557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.01580118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.01289670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00123896 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.01337232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00323763 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00030941 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 4,693,813,596 coins and its circulating supply is 3,700,137,161 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.