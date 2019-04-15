Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 244.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,911 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $17,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $86.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $64.99 and a 52 week high of $88.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $11,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,653,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,500 shares of company stock worth $46,807,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nike from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie set a $96.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

