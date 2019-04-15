New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) & CIBT Education Group (MBAIF) Head-To-Head Review

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) and CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and CIBT Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Tech Grp $2.45 billion 5.29 $296.13 million $1.87 48.59 CIBT Education Group $58.67 million 0.63 $15.61 million N/A N/A

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has higher revenue and earnings than CIBT Education Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and CIBT Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 0 2 6 0 2.75 CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus target price of $84.06, indicating a potential downside of 7.50%. Given New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New Oriental Education & Tech Grp is more favorable than CIBT Education Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and CIBT Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 8.32% 13.78% 7.16% CIBT Education Group 26.02% 13.89% 6.83%

Risk & Volatility

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIBT Education Group has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp beats CIBT Education Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English. It also provides language training courses, including English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates a full-time private primary and secondary school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum taught in Chinese and English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation comprising books, software, CD-ROMs, magazines, and other periodicals; and offers online education programs that include college, K-12, and pre-school education. In addition, the company offers overseas studies consulting; pre-school education; and a pilot program that permits third parties in small cities to provide its English and kindergarten programs, as well as overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2018, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 87 schools, 994 learning centers, and 18 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training. The company also recruits international students for various kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers design and advertising services to the real estate industry. In addition, it invests and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

