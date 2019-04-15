New Capital Management LP Sells 140 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

New Capital Management LP lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.4% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $111.21 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $364.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC set a $102.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.25.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Peter Scher sold 18,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,961,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $317,310.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

