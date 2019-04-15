Netflix (NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a sell rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Netflix from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a conviction-buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $375.71.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $351.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $22,285,040.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,040.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $899,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 539 shares in the company, valued at $188,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,950 shares of company stock worth $65,620,477 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,143,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,277,562,000 after purchasing an additional 249,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,143,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,277,562,000 after acquiring an additional 249,147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Netflix by 17,848.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,931,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798,143 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,598,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,569,238,000 after acquiring an additional 792,338 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,629,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,042,214,000 after acquiring an additional 136,096 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.