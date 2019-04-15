National Security Group Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NSEC)

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

National Security Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NSEC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.19. 533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.02. National Security Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

