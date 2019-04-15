National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

NTIOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

NTIOF stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,065. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.27.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.